An effective, all-natural vegan deodorant that looks incredibly chic on the shelf.
Housed in a mint green case, Corpus deodorants prove that natural can translate into more luxury and healthier protection. The water-based formula is derived from vegan ingredients and made with natural enzymes and extracts minus synthetics and harmful chemicals. The result: Long-lasting, everyday support.
No. GREEN fragrance notes: bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom, cardamom
SANTALUM fragrance notes: sandalwood, sandalwood root, Texas cedarwood, amber
Aluminum and paraban-free
Does not contain talc, baking soda, phthalates, or synthetic fragrances.
2.6 oz.