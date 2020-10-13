JELLYMONI

Natural Cotton Striped Duvet Cover Set

100% Cotton Imported 【Material】This Duvet Cover Set is Made From 100% Natural Cotton, Hypoallergenic, Breathable, Machine washable and Never fade. It gives you the ultimate soft feel at a great value and keeps you comfortable all through the night. 【Design】White Duvet Cover with Grey Stripes. Hidden zipper closure at the bottom, Long enough for you to put the duvet insert easily, Closes completely with no open end; Corner Ties (tags) in all 4 corners, can be connected to the duvet insert to keep it in place. Simple Style Farmhouse Bedding Set gift idea for teens, boys, girls, men or women. 【Set】1 Duvet Cover 104x90 inches(King size), 2 Pillow Cases 20x36 inches. WITHOUT COMFORTER! 【Easy Care】Machine wash in cold water, gentle cycle, tumble dry at low heat, do not bleach. 【Service】Strive to provide the best customer service, so we offer ONE YEAR satisfaction guarantee. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, our customer service staff will reply you within 24 hours.