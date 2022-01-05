The Container Store

Natural Cotton Gusseted Hanging Bags

Use our Natural Cotton Gusseted Jacket and Coat Bags for storing everyday or out-of-season outerwear. They're especially effective at storing items made from natural fibers, fur or leather, thanks to the breathable cotton fabric. Designed to our superior standards, these bags feature 9-ounce cotton twill which wears better and stitches more securely than the 6-ounce version you see elsewhere.... Made from 100% unbleached cotton, an easily renewable resource Full-length, self-healing zippers 4" gusset accommodates up to three coats or jackets Hanger not included