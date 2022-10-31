DragonflyVieShop

Natural Coconut Bowls, Spoons, Forks | Handmade Coconut Bowls| Coconut Bowl Set, Zero Waste Eco Friendly Vegan Gift Size: - Small: Bowl Diameter 9-11 cm, Height 5-6 cm. - Medium: Bowl Diameter 12-13 cm, Height 7-8cm. - Large: Bowl Diameter 13-14 cm, Height 7-8 cm. - Spoon & Fork: 16cm. Features: - Made from 100% natural coconut - Handcrafted by artisans in Vietnam - Safe to use with food - Easy to wash and clean - No synthetic adhesives or coating involved Our natural coconut shell bowls set are used for ice, salads, smoothies, cereal, candy dishes and much more. This eco-friendly set contains a coconut bowls, a spoons and a forks. You can use our set coconut shell bowls for an ideal of mixing or serving your healthy homemade dishes. The bamboo straws are washable, durable, reusable, portable and can be used for the hot or cold drinks. Having this coconut bowl in your home doesn’t only mean it can hold food. By displaying the bowl on top of your end tables, it can store keys or little trinkets and immediately spice up your interiors. What's more, it can remind you of the wonderful tropical places that you have yet to explore. Satisfy your craving for a unique breakfast experience with the Natural Coconut Bowls, Spoons, Forks Set.