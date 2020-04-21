Natural Calm

Getting enough sleep is the single best thing you can do for your health—not to mention your productivity and creativity. Not only does your brain need quality sleep in order to “clean” and balance itself, but it’s also during slumber that the heart and blood vessels repair, the immune system strengthens and hormones are balanced. HOW DOES CALMFUL SLEEP WORK? Calmful Sleep starts with Natural Calm and magnesium glycinate to soothe nerves, relax muscles and provide support for over six hundred various functions in your body. This magnesium blend also balances your calcium intake. Without enough magnesium to balance the calcium you take in through diet and supplements, muscles can tense, cramp, spasm and twitch. Low cellular magnesium can also lead to headaches and sleeplessness. Because Calmful Sleep was designed for those times when you need a little extra help getting enough rest, we also added a potent blend of sleep-promoting nutrients, including Suntheanine®, a patented premium form of the relaxing amino acid l-theanine, calm-enhancing GABA (a non-protein amino acid) and melatonin, which helps the body ease into restful sleep. Calmful Sleep is the solution to restoring a healthy magnesium level, balancing your calcium intake, and getting the sleep you need to restore natural vitality. Calmful Sleep is Vegan, GMO-Free, and Gluten-Free