Bobbi Brown

Natural Brow Shaper & Hair Touch Up

$29.00

What It Is This flexible tinted... This flexible tinted brow gel subtly shades, shapes, and tames hairs for natural-looking definition. The gel-cream formula softly sets brow hairs for a natural look. Beauty bonus: Can be used as a quick, temporary cover-up for stray grays between root touch-ups. Benefits & Claims Leaves brows with a ... Leaves brows with a soft, natural-looking effect. Tints, shapes, and sets hairs for polished brows. How to Use Lightly brush onto b... Lightly brush onto brows in an upward and outward motion. Layer over brow pencil or powder to enhance the shade and add further dimension. Ingredients Ingredients: WaterA... Ingredients: WaterAquaEau , Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) WaxCera CarnaubaCire De Carnauba , Ammonium Stearate , Acrylates Copolymer , Glyceryl Stearate , Butylene Glycol , Pvp , Polyisobutene , Magnesium Aluminum Silicate , Sodium Laureth Sulfate , Lecithin , Propylene Glycol Laurate , Panthenol , Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein , Sorbitan Laurate , Propylene Glycol Stearate , Simethicone , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Polysorbate 20 , Caprylyl Glycol , Ammonium Hydroxide , Trisodium Edta , Sorbic Acid , Phenoxyethanol , [+/- Mica , Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891) , Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499)] Please be aware that ingredient lists may change or vary from time to time. Please refer to the ingredient list on the product package you receive for the most up to date list of ingredients.