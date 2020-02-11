Mosa

Natural Bamboo Bathtub Tray

No Fabric is Used, Pure Bamboo 100Percent natural bamboo, waterproof wooden finish won't rust Gorgeous light wood inspires spa-like calm & relaxation as you unwind in bath or jacuzzi Fit for bathtub of various size, the tray measures 27. 6X 8. 7X 1. 9, extends up to 41 Built-in wine glass holder, book prop, and soap dish, clever cup holder simply grab your favorite drink and immerse yourself into the hot bath while watching your favorite video or reading Rustproof stainless steel book holder keeps reading material in the perfect position; convenient grooves prevent computer or magazine from falling into tub, provide 3 reading angles We are in love with bamboo designs. Not only are our pieces made with mode design, Mosa manufacture really sources the best sustainable materials, and everything is handcrafted in small batches, and it's all just so darn beautiful. Perfectly simple yet each piece so unique. It's right up your home with the perfect mix of nature meets quality design. We are a huge lover of nature bamboo and we are always on the Lookout for creative, new ways to incorporate it into our home. If you love bamboo touches within your accessories, Mosa is an amazing brand to find just that! hope you can find something you love too! mosa is a community (which we hope includes you) seeking modern home design that's clever and in the moment, that's spare and simple but with great attention to details, that's priced smart so we can all have it all (and feel smart doing so). the only attitude you'll find at Mosa is creative, fun, happy to share.