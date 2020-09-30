Cure Aqua Gel

Natural Aqua Gel, Water Skin Exfoliator (8.5 Oz – 1 Pack)

$38.00

EXFOLIATOR CARE FROM JAPAN: The secret is out! Cure Natural Aqua Gel is a top exfoliator choice. Cure works by exfoliating gently and effectively, without any harsh chemicals. NOT YOUR ORDINARY CLEANSER: A general chemical peeling gel mask uses strong acids to dissolve protein. Alternatively, this face cleaner gently catches dead skin on the surface of the skin and removes it with a unique activated hydrogen water formula. GENTLE & EFFECTIVE CLEANSING GEL: There is no need to rub this facial peeling scrub too hard. Its formula is suitable to all skin types, even the most sensitive. You will be surprised that your skin is so soft, smooth, and flawless! TRY IT ON YOUR BODY: This skin peel gel can also be used on your hands, neck, elbows, heels, etc. A bottle lasts approx. 4 months if used 1-2 times a week. Cure Gel is 91% activated hydrogen water, and also fragrance, color, and preservative-free. VERSATILE USE: Whether you need to wash the oil deep away to clear acne, or spot clean a pimple or clogged pore, this healing gel will keep you out of the dark as some other products may. CURE's formulation philosophy is "Simple, Natural and Clean." We human beings are born with Natural Healing Power to keep ourselves beautiful. Thus, there is no need to apply something complicated. Our products help you to Cure yourself. Cure's status as a cult hit and Japanese beauty product legend stems from the simple fact that CURE does what it promises: exfoliates gently and effectively, without any harsh chemicals. Cure Natural Aqua Gel has a special activated hydrogen water formula that is gentle and effective. A general chemical peeling gel mask uses strong acids (approx. pH 1.3) to dissolve protein. Natural Aqua Gel, on the other hand, gently catches waste dead skin on the surface of the skin and removes it with a unique activated hydrogen water formula. There is no need to rub or scrub your skin too hard. Its unique and gentle formula is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. You will be surprised that your sk