The Naturade research and development team is proud to introduce Naturade Pea Protein. Pea Protein is a natural plant-based protein that is derived from yellow peas (Pisum sativum), also known as "split peas." This product is highly soluble, easy to digest, hypoallergenic - and it tastes great! Naturade Pea Protein is formulated using only the highest quality pea protein isolate available. Its phenomenal amino acid profile includes nine essential amino acids. Since essential amino acids cannot be synthesized by the human body, they must be supplied by our diets. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and are used by our bodies to support our bones, muscles and connective tissues.