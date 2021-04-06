Native

Natural Deodorant

$11.97

Aluminum Free- Native Deodorant isn’t a chemistry experiment, and is made without aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc. Natural deodorant contains naturally derived ingredients. Effective Protection- We tested thousands of ingredients before finding a recipe that feels light and fresh under your arms, but provides you with effective protection against odor Goes on Easy- Native Deodorant is a solid deodorant that you can apply easily. We also use both safe, synthetic, sustainable fragrances (free of phthalates) and natural fragrances Cruelty Free- Native Deodorant never tests on animals, except humans who volunteer to try Native Deodorant For Men and Women- Native's high performance award winning formula is strong enough for both men and women. All you have to choose is your favorite Eucalyptus & Mint scent