Sip & Sonder

Native Daughter

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sip & Sonder

Introducing Native Daughter, our cold brew roast from our very own line of Sip & Sonder coffee! Sip from home on this Light Roast Ethiopian coffee with delicious notes of strawberry, chocolate, and brown sugar. We recommend a V60 brew over ice! 12 oz bag (340 g) Whole Beans Yields 12-17 cups of brewed coffee