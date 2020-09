Sip & Sonder

Native Daughter

$22.00

At Sip & Sonder

Introducing Native Daughter, our cold brew roast from our very own line of Sip & Sonder coffee! Here just in time for the summer, now you can cool down and sip on this Light Roast Ethiopian coffee with delicious notes of strawberry, chocolate, and brown sugar. We recommend a V60 brew over ice! 12 oz bag (340 g) Whole Beans Yields 12-17 cups of brewed coffee