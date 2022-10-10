Nativa SPA

Quinoa Hydrating Body Lotion

$25.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

QUINOA BODY LOTION: Precious Quinoa ensures hydration and nutrition, leaving the skin softer and healthier. HYDRATING: Boasting an incredible texture, the body lotion is rich in powerful ingredients that promote skin's nutrition. It combines all the benefits of quinoa grans with a delightful fragrance, while also helping to retain skin moisture levels. HEALTHY: The extraction of a 100% pure bioester from quinoa's grain, one of the most complex and nutritive food, which turns into purified drops to boost hydration, increase collagen production and prevent loss of skin elasticity. VEGAN: The blend of nourishing natural oils in this lotion quickly absorb into skin creating a powerful protective barrier that leaves behind a non-greasy, velvet feel that is supple and silky to the touch. NATIVA SPA: All about skin that attracts and energizes, that makes you smile in the mirror without knowing why. We invite you to experience life with your body, skin, and soul.