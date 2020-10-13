Nathan James

Nathan James Oraa Round Wood Side Table With Fabric Storage

Display your decorative pieces in a trendy side table made of engineered wood top and removable fabric storage. Unique modern design and neutral tone complement any sofa or furniture. Lifetime manufacturer warranty: try for 100 days. Easy 20-minute assembly. Length: 18” x Width: 18” x Height: 24” end table. Nathan James is the furniture company built for this generation. You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality design-first furniture and when we say "easy assembly" we mean it. Our guarantee is our word. Your purchase is backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. If you have any quality issues just contact us and we will send you a replacement immediately, no questions asked. Add the Oraa Side Table to your living room as catch-all modern storage. This functional round table offers a wide top suitable for a table lamp or decorative vase. Sturdy metal base holds a fabric bin to organize magazines, toys, or books. Materials: - Engineered wood in rustic oak paper laminate - Matte white powder coated steel base - Gray polyester fabric Assembly Must-Haves: - Phillips screwdriver Weight Limit: - Tabletop 75 lbs. - Fabric storage 75 lbs.