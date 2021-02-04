Nathan James

Nathan James Mina Modern Tv Stand

$184.24

Mina is a unique and modern TV stand with its rattan details of texture on its cabinet doors that gives this entertainment console a sleek boho-chic design. Store your stereo, or gaming system, or other entertainment media devices on the open shelves or behind the cabinet doors, where conveniently located holes allow you to run cords in the back of the unit, helping keep everything organized. Lifetime manufacturer : try for 100 days. Easy 45-minute assembly. Length: 47" x Width: 16" x Height: 22" TV stand entertainment cabinet. The Mina TV stand, or entertainment cabinet, offers hidden storage as well as beauty and warmth. Mina's open shelving makes room for your stereo, or gaming system, with conveniently located cable management to run cords in the back of the unit. The cabinet doors feature adjustable shelves so you can create just the right amount of space that best suits your needs. The rattan details on the front doors, give this media console table a unique boho-chic design. With its light oak finish along with its contrasting matte black metal accents, Mina creates interest and appeal to any room. Add houseplants, books, and other decorative accents on the flat top of the entertainment cabinet to amplify your style. The recommended maximum TV size (diagonal) is 55". Nathan James is the furniture company built for this generation. You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality design-first furniture, and when we say easy assembly, we mean it. Our is our word. Your purchase is backed by a 100% money-back . If you have any quality issues, contact us, and we will send you a replacement immediately—no questions asked. Materials: - Light Oak Paper Laminate Particleboard - Matte Black PC Metal Assembly Must-Haves: -Scissors -Phillips-head screwdriver Weight Limit: -90 lbs. table-top, 30 lbs. per shelf