AllModern

Natalie 60” Loveseat

$860.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Make a statement in your living room with this Scandi-inspired loveseat. The tuxedo arms create a solid back all the way to the floor, and the cushion essentially floats in the middle of the frame to create a distinctive silhouette. This design is supported by a solid wood frame and is wrapped in a durable and easy-to-clean polyester blend. The loveseat is foam-filled and the cushion has web suspension integrated within that'll provide just the right amount of give as you kick back. Features Frame foundation made with solid kiln-dried hardwood sourced in New Zealand Premium-quality European polyester fabric Thick and firm cushion made from three layers of eco-friendly medium-density foam with loose fibers Product Details Product Care: Moist cloth or dry clean Design: Standard Adult Assembly Required: Yes Weight Capacity: 750 lb.