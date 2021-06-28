NARS

Nars Smooth & Protect Primer

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Blur the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and visible pores with this resurfacing complexion primer. Antioxidant-rich and oil-free, this weightless formulation provides an optimum canvas for smooth, even application of complexion products and ensures maximum longevity. Key ingredients: Lavender extract: an anti-inflammatory that works to soothe breakouts and irritation. Antioxidants: protect the skin from damaging free radicals that are known to accelerate the signs of ageing. Made without: Oil, parabens, alcohol and synthetic fragrance.