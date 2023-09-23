NARS

Nars Highlighting Powder

$61.00

The MECCA view Highlighting hits a high point. This uncompromising innovation delivers next-level luminosity with Seamless Glow Technology—a blend of sheer powders and pearls to create second-skin luster that blends effortlessly. Satin-soft, micro-spherical powder layers evenly and weightlessly, fusing onto all skin tones. Ultra-refined and soft-to-the-touch, the illuminating formula accentuates skin with buildable radiance and a seductive, dewy finish.