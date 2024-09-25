Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag With Flap
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Massimo Dutti
Need a few alternatives?
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag With Flap
BUY
$199.00
Massimo Dutti
Madewell
The Essential Sling Crossbody Bag
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Madewell
H&M
Chain-detail Phone Bag
BUY
£38.25
£44.99
H&M
H&M
Crossbody Bag
BUY
$34.99
H&M
More from Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Sandals With Topstitching
BUY
$169.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Sandals With Topstitching
BUY
£119.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Flat Split Suede Ankle Boots
BUY
$249.00
Zara
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
£129.00
Massimo Dutti
More from Cross-Body
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag With Flap
BUY
$199.00
Massimo Dutti
Madewell
The Essential Sling Crossbody Bag
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Madewell
H&M
Chain-detail Phone Bag
BUY
£38.25
£44.99
H&M
H&M
Crossbody Bag
BUY
$34.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted