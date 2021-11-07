Tanya Taylor

Napkin Set

Introducing TT Home! Ever the entertainer, Tanya has always expressed her love of print and color, not just in what she wears, but in how she sets her table. Marrying her passion for entertaining with her artful approach to designing products, this limited-edition capsule was created to bring color and joy to your home. Designed in a linen-cotton blend, this set of four napkins features the large, expressive brush strokes of our painterly alabaster print, grounded in neutral tones with pops of vibrancy for an elevated, yet playful look. Fringe detailing along the edges add a nod to the joy of dressing up your table, no matter the occasion. Pair back to our matching table runner and placemat sets for a complete table setting. Product Details:• 9" square • Set of four Materials & Care: • 55% Linen, 45% Cotton • Machine wash cold, delicate cycle, and tumble dry low