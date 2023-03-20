Bearaby

Product Information Everyday layering meets soothing stress relief in this buttery soft, breathable organic cotton weighted sweater. Weighted blankets have been medically proven to aid naturally deeper sleep cycles. The weight on your body stimulates the production of serotonin (the happy hormone), reduces cortisol (the stress hormone), and increases melatonin, which helps you fall (and stay) asleep. Our chunky-knit Napigan brings the benefits of a weighted blanket to a functional wardrobe piece, helping you stay calm and comforted during busy days. The Napigan’s relaxed style makes it ready to complete any outfit — whether you’re hitting the town or hitting the snooze button. Free shipping and easy returns. Materials Our organic long-staple cotton is Fairtrade International certified and is pre-washed for buttery softness – just like your favorite T-shirt. The Napigan is made of 100% Organic cotton. A healthier choice for your home and the planet: organic cotton uses up to 90% less water than conventional farming methods and is free from harmful chemicals, pesticides, synthetics, or artificial softeners. Care Instructions Wash separately in cold water, on a delicate or permanent-press cycle, using mild or eco-friendly detergent. Tumble dry on low. Avoid fabric softeners or bleach. Note: your Napigan may take more than one cycle to be fully dried. Avoid hanging your Napigan to dry – it'll stretch out its lovely loops. Avoid top-loading washing and drying machines. Learn more: How to wash your Bearaby knitted weighted blanket Specs Dimensions: Color -Confetti: Relaxed oversized fit Unisex cropped knitted sweater Waist - 29” Shoulder - 29” Length - 16” Weight - 5 lbs Color - Ribbons: Relaxed oversized fit Unisex knitted cardigan Waist - 29” Shoulder - 29” Length - 22” Weight - 7 lbs