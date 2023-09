Varley

Napier Striped Ribbed Cotton-blend Polo Top

Editors’ Notes Varley's 'Napier' polo top is inspired by classic tennis styles - the green and white color palette gives it a vintage feel. The slim silhouette is knitted from cotton-blend with a substantial ribbed texture. Traditional buttons have been swapped out for a gold-tone zip fastening, which can be adjusted to your preferred fit.