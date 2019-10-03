HIPDOT

Napa

Few things give us the confidence of good makeup and a glass of wine so we thought, why not both? Just in time for Fall, meet NAPA, 15 shades of mauve-tastic berries, shimmering champagnes, and rosés that are ready to blend into your most beautiful eye looks ever. Shade Names: Lush, Grape, Celebrate, Rosé, Champagne, Chardonnay, Pinot, Full bodied, Wine Not, Vintage, Wine Down, Toast, Ramona, Merlot, Pour Decision Cruelty Free, Vegan, Talc Free, Paraben Free, Pthalate Free & Mineral Oil Free INGREDIENTS: Mica, Magnesium Myristate, Magnesium Stearate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Silica, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite. May Contain: Bismuth Oxychloride, Iron Oxides, FD&C Red #40 Aluminum Lake, Ultramarine, Titanium Dioxide. Total Net Wt: 27 g / 0.95 oz