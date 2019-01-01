Casper

Nap Travel Pillow White - Casper

$35.00

DETAILSThe Nap Pillow lets you take Casper comfort on the go. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel, work, sleepovers, and more. So now you can snooze wherever you choose.ABOUT CASPERCasper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up, beginning with its obsessively engineered, outrageously comfortable mattress. All of Casper's sleep products are developed in-house by the company's award-winning R&D team, including its airy sheets, pillow-in-a-pillow, and inventive Lounger and Layer designed exclusively for Target. Casper was recently named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in the World and its eponymous mattress was crowned one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhere can I use the nap pillow?This pillow can be used on a plane, train, or automobile. It works great on your bed, your couch, your parent's place, or your hotel room. And it's guaranteed to make you more comfortable on a hammock and in a tent. The possibilities are endless!Do I need to fluff the pillow?We recommend fluffing your pillow keep it looking and feeling fresh. Our pillow's fill is specifically designed so that it can be revived and returned to its original puffiness with just a quick fluff.How do you care for the Casper nap pillow?When not in use, keep the pillow and pillowcase in the carrying bag. The Casper nap pillow is washable - machine wash cold on gentle cycle, then tumble dry low. Make sure pillow is completely dry before removing. The pillowcase and case can also be washed.SHIPPING & RETURNSMeasurements & Dimensions: 10.25"x 15"1.25"gussetTube Dimensions:11.75" height5" diameter This item cannot be shipped to PO or APO Boxes.Q&A