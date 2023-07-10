Pure Daily Care

Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

Nano-Ionic Facial Steamer & Humidifier - The Pure Daily Care Nano Steamer is a new type of steamer that generates nano-ionic steam. NanoSteamer does this by combining a conventional heating element with a new ultra sonic vaporizer to produce nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles. Nano steam combined with ionic water particles are up to 10x more effective in penetrating skin. Professional 5-Piece Skin Kit Included - A Bonus 5 piece stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit is included with every Nanosteamer. This kit includes 5 precise instruments that compliment your Nanosteamer perfectly. Followup your steaming session by using this kit to remove blackheads and blemishes effortlessly for perfect skin after every use. Genuine 3-in-1 Beauty & Wellness Device - Nanosteamer is a true multifunctional device can also be set to humidify a room and has an extra chamber to warm towels for ultimate refreshment or quick and easy makeup removal. Full Size Steamer with the Longest Running Time - NanoSteamer is the only full size device with a larger 200ml water tank allows for 30 minutes of working time with a completely silent operation. It also includes an auto shutoff sensor that powers Nanosteamer down when water runs out. What's in the Box – 1 NanoSteamer Facial Steamer, 5-piece stainless steel skin kit with storage pouch, Power cable, Instruction and support contact manual