Nanoleaf Light Panels Smarter Kit (Rhythm Edition) beautifully blends lighting design and technology and gives you easy control from the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Visualize your music, wake up to the sunrise, improve your mood with stunning colors, and seamlessly automate your lighting to fit your life—all at the touch of a button or with Siri voice control. Whether it’s setting the mood for a party or a date or enabling your little ones to run free with their imaginations, the possibilities are endless. Light Panel helps you paint the canvas of your life.