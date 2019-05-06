Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Nanoleaf
Nanoleaf Aurora Smarter Modular Lighting System Kit
$200.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Nanoleaf Aurora Smarter Modular Lighting System Kit
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Garret Wade
Solid Brass Hurricane Lamp
$63.95
from
Garret Wade
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Dixon
Copper Shade Pendant
$425.00
from
Ylighting
BUY
DETAILS
EarthSeaWarrior
Custom Chandelier Hanging Light
$350.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Prisma Kaleidoscope Light
$18.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Nanoleaf
DETAILS
Nanoleaf
Nanoleaf Light Panel Smarter Kits - Rhythm Edition
$199.95
from
Apple
BUY
DETAILS
Nanoleaf
Lumen Light Bulb
$35.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted