Panasonic

Nanoe 1″ Flat Iron

$99.99 $69.99

Your Style - Smooth, Shiny Results: 1” smooth ceramic plates makes it easy to use the EH-HS99 as a hair straightener or curling iron, for smooth, shiny hair in whatever style you choose – straight, curly or wavy Healthy, Hydrated Hair: Unique nanoe technology draws moisture from the air, creating super-fine moisture-rich ions that penetrate the hair, for less damaged tresses, more shine, and less frizz Even, Stable Heat: The ceramic flat iron plates maintain their temperature with even heat distribution for better styling; 5 heat settings Style Hair from Roots to Ends: The compact straightening iron head reaches your roots while smooth ceramic plates use even tension to effortlessly glide over hair and smooth away frizz Designed for Styling Control: Slim design fits naturally in your hand and thumb groove provides a comfortable grip and more control; Swivel cord ensures unrestricted motion while rotating the hair iron The Panasonic Nanoe Hair Styling Iron EH-HS99-K with nanoe Technology makes it quick and easy to curl or straighten hair like a pro. As you style, nanoe draws moisture from the air to infuse tiny, moisture-rich particles into each shaft of hair; these nanoe ions leaves hair with increased shine and reduced frizz. A high-recovery heater allows the flat irons to maintain a constant temperature and evenly distribute heat over 4-inch long, 1-inch wide ceramic plates to help reduce styling time. With even tension, the straightening iron plates glide smoothly over hair with minimal effort, while delivering evenly distributed heat for effortless curling and straightening. The Panasonic EH-HS99-K Hair Straightening Iron uses five separate heat settings - 270 Degree F - 395 Degree F - for different hair types, styles and lengths and heats up to 215-degrees F in just 30 seconds when you need to quickly touch-up your style. The compact hair iron head allows you to styling hair from the root, for a smooth, uniform look without frizz. And the ergonomic design fits naturally in the hand while a thumb groove provides a sure, comfortable grip for total styling control. An extra-long swivel cord makes it easy to use the Panasonic Flat Iron at any angle. allows for easy flat iron use at any angle. Universal voltage enables styling at home and while travelling and for safety, the straightener shuts off automatically when not in use for 60 minutes.