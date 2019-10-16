BaByliss Pro

Nano Titanium Volare V1 Ferrari-designed Engine Full-size Dryer

$169.99 $159.96

Buy Now Review It

Color:Red | Size:3 Pound Product Description Powered by the revolutionary MaxLife PRO brushless engine, designed in cooperation with FERRARI. The Italia Brava guarantees maximum performance with stronger air pressure, faster airflow, less vibration and lower noise, and up to 10,000 hours of high-speed drying. A Nano Titanium infused grille for superior heat transfer, ionic generator to maximize hair’s shine, and a lock-in turbo boost for peak drying power complete this professional luxury dryer. Faster, Lighter, Longer, & Quieter than ever before! Brand Story BaBylissPRO is a world leader in professional styling tools.