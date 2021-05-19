United States
BaBylissPRO
Nano Titanium Lightweight Ionic Hair Dryer
$84.95$64.93
At Walmart
Achieve the look that you want with the BaByliss Pro Nano Titanium Hair Dryer. It's designed to have you ready quickly to start your day or have a night on the town. This 2000W ionic hair dryer is designed to assist in eliminating frizz for a much nicer appearance. Plus, it uses a far-infrared heat that penetrates inside of each strand for less damage. It has a bright color that makes it easy to spot and is very lightweight. This hair styling tool gets the job done quickly and helps to enhance shine.