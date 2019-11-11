Patagonia

Nano Puff Bivy Insulated Pullover

Light and warm.When sun is just a faint glow to the west and the stars are beginning to appear, slip into the Patagonia Women's Nano Puff Bivy Insulated Pullover and tackle those last few pitches you've been dying to climb. A brick quilting pattern keeps Patagonia's most thermally-efficient synthetic insulation in place for an even and warm fill that is also incredibly light. The windproof, water-repelling shell protects you on exposed belays, while the under-helmet hood offers an added layer of comfort and warmth. A kangaroo-style pocket lets you hide your hands from the wind and cold. The regular fit allows you to wear this jacket as a top-layer and doesn't add bulk when layered under a shell. A half-zip provides versatility and venting. The zippered chest drop-in keeps your essentials secure and doubles as a stuffsack for convenient carry and storage..An alpine jacket that lets you keep the adventure going. Lightweight insulation for serious, eco-conscious warmth. Under-helmet hood for added protection. Zippered torso pocket keeps items secure and doubles as stuffsack. Regular fit for a variety of layering options. Patagonia's eco-friendly designs protects the world it helps you explore. .