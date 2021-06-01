United States
Greogory
Nano 20 Plus Size Daypack
$69.95
At Gregory
The Nano 20 is anything but basic, with a breathable backpanel and stretch exterior pocket. It's 20-liter capacity can handle a surprising amount of gear, whether you’re just knocking around town, tackling trails, or hitting every sight worth seeing on an overseas vacation. Reflective webbing loops for visibility Die-Cut foam breathable backpanel Comfort grip custom molded loop zipper pullers