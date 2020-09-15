United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Grenson
Nanette Boots
£295.00
At Grenson
Nanette We love Nanette, our chunky but lightweight hiking inspired boot with striking cross over lacing on our 631 last. Here she is in black calf leather with a stylish flat, matte rubberised finish with tonal split leather welt and black commando sole. The silver eyelets give a pop of colour. As this leather has a rubberised finish, we suggest cleaning with a damp cloth and water as necessary.