Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Hunza G
Nancy One Piece
$180.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
88% nylon, 12% lycra. Hand wash cold. Pull-on styling. Smocked throughout. One-shoulder styling. Made in England. Revolve Style No. HUNG-WX16. Manufacturer Style No. NANCY SWIM.
Need a few alternatives?
Saloni
Alena Silk Midi Dress
$725.00
$290.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ganni
Tiger-print Crepe Wrap Midi Dress
$250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Checked Cotton-poplin Wrap Dress
$350.00
$140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Gala Dress
C$430.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Hunza G
Hunza G
Honor Belted Seersucker Bandeau Swimsuit
$190.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Hunza G
Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini
£135.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Hunza G
Jean Seersucker Bandeau Bikini
$180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Hunza G
Trina Crinkle Bandeau Bikini
£140.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Dresses
Stateside
Poplin Shirtdress
$184.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Contrast Stitch Midi Column Shirt Dress
$72.00
$25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Target x Who What Wear
Puff 3/4 Sleeve Button-down Dresspuff 3/4 Sleeve Button
$36.99
from
Target
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Mara Hoffman Iodine Linen Dress
£355.00
£138.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted