MysticBagStore

Namjooning Tote Bag

$21.00 $16.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Namjooning Tote Bag, BTS Gift, KPOP Tote Bag Measurements - Handle 35 cm - Bag length 40 cm - Bag width 35 cm -Made of 100% cotton, organic and natural ingredients -The product, which is ecological and environmentally friendly, is produced without harming the nature. -The handle, sewn from its own fabric, is exactly the same color as the bag. -Has pockets inside and can fit textbooks and groceries. Pretty much useful for any occasion. -Please visit my store for more different tote bag .. -Please reach out with any questions or for bulk order details