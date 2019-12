Mara Hoffman

Nami Dress

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

Mara Hoffman’s “Nami” dress compliments the décolletage with a sloping surplice v neckline. Cut from eco-friendly tencel, the soft and stretchy maxi dress also scores high points for comfort. An elastic waistline creates a curve-flattering silhouette while blouson sleeves that add to the peasant dress style. Wear on its own or as a bathing suit coverup.