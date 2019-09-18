Nambé
Nambé Tilt Wine Chiller
$100.00
Our classic wine server, resized for this new version, holds timeless practical appeal. An ideal house warming gift, you can be certain that it will compliment celebrations for years to come.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's
More from Kitchen
promoted
KitchenAid
Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer With Stainless Steel Bowl #ksm150ps
$379.99
fromBloomingdale's