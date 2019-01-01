Nambé

Nambe Bulbo Stack Set Of 4 Mugs

$60.00

Bold, rounded proportions and beautiful workmanship make this mugs delightful to hold and drink from and fun to stack. Mugs nestle onto each other atop a rich, acacia wood base to create a nearly sculptural effect on the kitchen counter or breakfast buffet. Crafted from high-fired gleaming white porcelain, this set of four mugs makes a thoughtful housewarming or office-warming gift that matches contemporary, modern, and classic décor styles. Beyond fabulous when set out alongside the Bulbo Teapot Designed by Lou Henry Made of Ceramic with a Wood Base Nambe is hand-crafted, no two pieces are exactly alike Hand wash recommended From the Gourmet Coffee and Tea Collection