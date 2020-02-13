I Dew Care
Namaste Kitten Clarifying Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Oil Cleanser
$19.00
At Ulta Beauty
Paws and reflect with Namaste Kitten Clarifying Cannabis Sativa Hemp Seed Oil Cleanser from I Dew Care. This bright green, balancing cleanser transforms into a rich, white lather to remove base makeup and help clarify blemish-prone skin without stripping it - a joint-effort that features calming Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil and heartleaf extract, which leaves the complexion feeling heavily meditated.