Rooted in the Maison's commitment to sustainability, the eco-designed Nama sneaker is crafted from a rich mix of materials with 40% of its weight made up of recycled debris. The bold, lightweight structure features a hand-stitched mesh upper, showcasing authentic Chloé craftsmanship. Set on a contrasting, ridged sole, this women's sneaker is ultra-comfortable with a cool, sporty aesthetic. The Chloé logo at the back adds a signature touch.