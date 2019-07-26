Nalone Miu Miu Remote Control Rechargeable Vibrating Kegel Balls
$89.99
At Lovehoney
"It vibrates on all the right spots to stimulate great orgasms!" says one of Lovehoney's customers of these luxurious vibrating kegel balls. Boasting 7 vibration modes and a smooth silicone coating, the Miu Miu balls provide simultaneous toning and stimulation. Yay! Set your exerciser to 'smart ball' mode and prepare for gasps as they spontaneously buzz into life as you move around. Alternatively, let your partner tease and caress you from afar with the handy remote control, cycling through the 7 modes of vibration from up to 10 meters away. The balls help you benefit from toned pelvic floor muscles, enhanced control and stronger orgasms. Ideal for both beginners and experts, the toy weighs 1.9oz without the silver vibrator, and 2.4oz with it inserted. Coat with a generous helping of water-based lubricant for maximum comfort.