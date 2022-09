Backcountry

Nakiska Ii Slide Slipper

$84.95

Warm slippers for dog-walks and lounging at home Durable suede-upper stands up to outdoor use Fuzzy Faux-fur lining keeps feet warm in the cold Removable footbed swaps out for extended use Rubber sole offers grip for slippery sidewalks Slip-on style provides easy hands-free on-off Suede and faux-fur afford a cozy cabin slipper feel Item #SRL00GK