Urban Decay

Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer

$29.00 $24.65

Cover imperfections without looking covered up. Urban Decay's Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer gives you buildable, even coverage with a luminous, demi-matte finish. Ultra lightweight, this high-tech formula melds like a second skin to give you full coverage in an instant. For complete coverage, just keep building. no matter how much you apply, Naked Skin Concealer always blends beautifully and NEVER settles into fine lines. UD loaded Naked Skin Concealer with lots of ingredients that are good for your skin. Matrixyl 3000 contains anti-wrinkle peptides to improve skin's youthful appearance and elasticity. Japanese green tea revitalizes and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. Litchiderm (derived from lychee fruit) protects against dehydration, resulting in a brighter, more radiant complexion. And sodium hyaluronate helps skin attract and retain moisture. Practical and travel-friendly, this formula comes in a gorgeous bottle that's like a smaller version of Urban Decay's Naked Skin Liquid Makeup component. The modern flocked applicator lays down just the right amount of product, and it's soft enough to use on the delicate skin under the eyes.