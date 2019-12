Urban Decay

Naked Skin Foundation With Optical Blurring Brush

$52.00 $47.28

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Coverage without compromise. Urban Decay Naked Skin Foundation features a weightless formula that blurs the appearance of imperfections for a flawless finish that feels invisible but looks professionally retouched. It feels like wearing nothing, yet transforms the look of your complexion. Skin looks natural, illuminated, and bright with a luminous demi-matte finish -- like the beautiful skin you were born with.