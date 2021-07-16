United States
Urban Decay
Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette
£38.50£30.80
At Beauty Bay
A twelve-colour eyeshadow palette. For eye looks that always deliver, get your hands on the Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette. A twist on the classic, this 12-colour eyeshadow palette features a range of universally flattering neutrals in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. The long-lasting staying power of each shadow means that it won’t fade or flake, whilst the butter-soft texture buffs and blends seamlessly onto the lids.