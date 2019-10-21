Urban Decay Cosmetics

Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette

This is one hot little palette. Urban Decay's Naked Petite Heat is a compact eyeshadow palette featuring six all-new scorched neutrals inspired by UD's 12-shade Naked Heat palette. With five matte shades for lid, crease and liner, plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, it has everything you need to create looks that range from soft and sultry to flat-out fire.The ultra-compact packaging was made for travel and fits in your smallest purse. But don't let its petite exterior fool you - it contains full-size pans of UD's legendary Eyeshadow and a mirror. Emblazoned with burning roses, this hot commodity will be your go-to palette.Use each shade alone or pair them up with your favorite shadows to create endless sizzling eye looks. Check out Hot Spell, a terra-cotta matte, and Strike, a rich reddish brown. Feel like totally going up in flames? Try Wild Thing, a burnt orange shade, or Heist, a rich cayenne, for extra spice. Better yet, you can use these matte shades as a base to pair with your 12-shade Naked Heat palette.Because you deserve serious staying power and shadow that doesn't flake or fade out on you, every shade in Naked Petite Heat contains UD's Pigment Infusion System, the proprietary blend of ingredients that gives each shade its velvety texture, rich color and blendability.Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free.Shades:Inhale (cream demi-matte)Vibrate (soft nude matte)Hot Spell (terra-cotta matte)Wild Thing (scorched-orange matte)Heist (rich cayenne matte)Strike (rich reddish-brown matte)(0.04 oz each)