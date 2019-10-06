Urban Decay

Naked Petite Heat

A compact eyeshadow palette featuring six all-new scorched neutral matte shades inspired by Urban Decays Naked Heat.What it does:This is one hot little palette. With five matte shades for lid, crease, and liner, plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, Naked Petite Heat has everything you need to create looks that range from soft and sultry to flat-out fire.The ultra-compact packaging was made for travel and fits in your smallest purse. But dont let its petite exterior fool youit contains full-size pans of Urban Decays legendary eyeshadow and a mirror. Emblazoned with burning roses, this hot commodity is bound to be your go-to palette.Use each shade alone or pair them up with your favorite shadows to create endless sizzling eye looks. Check out Hot Spell, a terra-cotta matte, and Strike, a rich reddish brown. Feel like totally going up in flames? Try Wild Thing, a burnt orange shade, or Heist, a rich cayenne, for extra spice. Better yet, you can use these matte shades as a base to pair with your 12-shade Naked Heat palette.Because you deserve serious staying power and shadow that doesnt flake or fade out on you, every shade in Naked Petite Heat contains UDs Pigment Infusion System™, the proprietary blend of ingredients that gives each shade its velvety texture, rich color, and blendability.This set contains:- 6 x Eyeshadows in Inhale (cream demi-matte), Vibrate (soft nude matte), Hot Spell (terra-cotta matte), Wild Thing (scorched-orange matte), Heist (rich cayenne matte), Strike (rich reddish-brown matte)What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Urban Decay is 100 percent cruelty-free.