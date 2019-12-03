Urban Decay Cosmetics

Naked Honey Drop Vault

$115.00

A $144 value.The Honey Drop Vault includes five Urban Decay products that you'll instantly obsess over. Start with the shimmery golden Honey Eyeshadow Primer Potion to prep your eyes for crease-free color that lasts up to 24 hours. Apply a lustrous blend of decadent amber, gold, and chocolate shadows with the 12-shade Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette. Take pleasure in the subtle sting and sugary scent of Honey Lip Plumper for glossy, fuller-looking lips. Dust the vegan Honey Scented Sparkling Body Powder all over shoulders, legs, and décolletage for a sweetly-scented dose of shimmer. Finish it all off with the Honey-Scented All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray and keep your look glowing for up to 16 hours.Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette Shades: