Urban Decay

Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Made with Urban Decay's Pigment Infusion System™, this eyeshadow palette contains 12 amber neutrals, feautring silky mattes, smooth shimmers, and sparkling metalics for smoldering eye makeup looks. Each shade delivers velvety texture, highly pigmented color, serious staying power, and optimal blendability. From warm browns, burnt oranges, and rich siennas; this eyeshadow palette compliments a wide range of skin tones. HOW TO USE: Use the matte neutrals to contour the eye Maximize color pigment payoff by misting your eyeshadow brush with All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray before applying metallic or shimmer shades USE WITH: Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 4806798