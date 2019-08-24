Creating a luscious glow is as easy as pie with our Naked Cherry Highlight and Blush Palette.
This sweet-and-tart trio includes one highlighter, a universally flattering blush and a super-sophisticated iridescent complexion topper that can be worn solo or as a shimmering overlay to add the ultimate luminous glow. Use these lightweight, jet-milled shades separately or mix them together to create your own custom glow (with a luxurious, flawless-looking finish).
Fill Weight: 3 x 4.80g POIDS NET/NET WT. 3 x 0.17 oz