Urban Decay

Naked Cherry Highlight And Blush Palette

$34.00
At Urban Decay
Creating a luscious glow is as easy as pie with our Naked Cherry Highlight and Blush Palette. This sweet-and-tart trio includes one highlighter, a universally flattering blush and a super-sophisticated iridescent complexion topper that can be worn solo or as a shimmering overlay to add the ultimate luminous glow. Use these lightweight, jet-milled shades separately or mix them together to create your own custom glow (with a luxurious, flawless-looking finish). Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Urban Decay is beauty with an edge™. Fill Weight: 3 x 4.80g POIDS NET/NET WT. 3 x 0.17 oz
